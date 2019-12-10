Marshall and Anne Frey of Waunakee are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Krystle to James Erler, son of Jim and Geraldine Erler of St. Louis, Missouri.
Krystle is a graduate of Waunakee High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is an events manager for the Archdiocese of Chicago. James is a graduate of Loyola University and the University of Chicago, and also works for the Archdiocese of Chicago as Parish Vitality Coordinator.
An April 2020 wedding is planned at St. John Catholic Church in Waunakee with Fr. Peter Wojcik of Chicago officiating. The couple will reside in Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.