Ashley J. Sarnosky and Ryan Swanson of Madison have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Ashley is the daughter of Jim and Carol Sarnosky of Waunakee, and Ryan is the son of Patrick Swanson of Elkhorn and Bruce Elliot of Marengo, Illinois.
Ashley is 2012 Waunakee Community High School graduate, and 2016 graduate of UW Madison in Human Development and Family Studies and Sociology. She is dance instructor/choreographer at Kehl School of Dance.
Ryan is a 2009 Marengo Community High School graduate, and a 2013 Graduate of Northern Illinois University in Industrial Engineering with a Health Systems emphasis. He is the owner of Mr. Brews Taphouse Verona and Supply Chain Manager of SWF.
An Oct. 31, 2020, wedding is planned in Mexico.
