Paradisin-Jaggers engagement

Elizabeth Denise Paradisin and Michael Joe Jaggers of Madison have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Elizabeth is the daughter of William and Anne Marie Paradisin of Waunakee. Michael is the son of William and Heather Oliva.
The wedding is planned for Nov. 21, 2020 at the Park Hotel in Madison.
