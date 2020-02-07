Responding to a petition from residents, the Town of Vienna has scheduled a public meeting to discuss a proposed solar panel project.
Invenergy, the developers of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm Project, has proposed a large project in the Town of Vienne known as the Great Dane Solar Project. A meeting on it is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Vienna Town Hall, 7161 Hwy. I. A representative from Invenergy has been invited to the meeting. Invenergy convened an invitation-only meeting with local landowners on Jan. 9.
According to the town’s newsletter, the town’s electors requested the meeting to better understand how the project will impact the town’s agriculture status and future growth.
The newsletter notes that per Wisconsin statutes, the electors can request a meeting if a petition is signed by a number of electors equal to but not less than 10 percent of the registered voters and filed with the town clerk.
On Friday, Jan. 21, a petition with “a couple hundred” signatures was received, according to the newsletter, and so the meeting was scheduled for anyone interested in the discussion.
No action will be taken at the meeting.
