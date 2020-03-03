Waunakee Community Bank, a branch of Oregon Community Bank has announced the addition of Corey Randl to the bank as an Assistant Vice President Mortgage Loan Officer. Randl will help provide financing for residential home purchases, new construction and refinances.
“As Oregon Community Bank continues to grow, we saw an opportunity for a seasoned community banker to help with residential lending in Waunakee.” Roger Erickson, Chief Mortgage Officer of the Mortgage Division, stated. “Corey has been in the business since 2004. He has a great reputation as a community banker. We are excited to have him join our team.”
Randl has been in real estate and banking for over 15 years in the Dane County Area. His passion in real estate and finance was instilled by his father and father-in-law. Randl serves on the Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association as Treasurer. In his spare time, Corey enjoys playing golf, coaching his daughters in sports, traveling with his wife Danielle and kids, and cheering on the Badgers and Packers.
