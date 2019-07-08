MGE's Shared Solar program is expanding. State regulators approved in June MGE's plans to build a 5-megawatt (MW) solar array at the Middleton Municipal Airport in the City of Middleton. The expansion of the program is another step toward the company's goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050.
How it Works
Seventy percent of the large solar array at Middleton's Morey Field will serve the Shared Solar program. It will deliver energy to the community grid. MGE residential and business electric customers reserve a portion of the energy produced by the array by subscribing to this voluntary program.
How to Join
Shared Solar is easy and affordable. Participants can purchase up to half of their annual electricity use through the program.
Visit mge.com/sharedsolar to access frequently asked questions and to sign up. The popular community solar program already has a waiting list of customers interested in locally generated clean energy with minimal upfront cost. Participation is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Construction of the array is expected to begin this summer. It is expected to be operational this fall.
MGE's first Shared Solar installation is on the roof of Middleton's Municipal Operations Center. The program sold out quickly in 2016.
Shared Energy Goals
The remaining 30% of the array will deliver clean energy to the City of Middleton and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District under MGE's Renewable Energy Rider. Under the program, MGE partners with a large energy user to tailor a renewable energy solution to meet the customer's energy needs.
