Michael F Simon Builders has announced the addition of Darren Ratzow as Vice President of Operations and Senior Project Manager to their team. Ratzow brings over 26 years of commercial and residential experience to the MFSB team, including extensive experience in project management, customer relations, trade/vender relations, estimating and jobsite efficiency.
Ratzow’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Michael F. Simon Builders’ family. Darren, his wife Jana and three children currently live in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. In his free time, he loves to be with his family and friends mainly outdoors hunting, fishing, doing water sports, riding ATVs, snowmobiles or playing indoor sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.