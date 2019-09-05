McFarland State Bank has announced the hiring of Ron Bowden to its mortgage lending team. He’ll be based out of the bank’s Middleton location, and comes to the bank with over 28 years of mortgage lending experience in a wide variety of mortgage loan programs.
He’s available to meet and assist customers, and those within the community, with any financing need, including home purchases, new construction, lot loans, or the refinancing of an existing property.
“Ron has already hit the ground running, bringing with him a wealth of mortgage lending expertise and a proven commitment to customers that dovetails with our values as a bank,” said Michael Moderski, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank. “Ron is an excellent addition to our already exceptional mortgage lending team.”
Bowden resides in Waunakee with his family, and when he is not traveling, he’s cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.
