The Waunakee Tribune, with its sister papers, the DeForest-Times Tribune and Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press, is in the process of moving its offices.
The Tribune has been at the 105 South St. location since 1920, when the building was built for the newspaper and printing press.
That building has been sold, and a new space for the three newspapers leased at 204 Moravian Valley Rd., Suite F, in the Waunakee Industrial Park.
A newspaper prior to the Waunakee Tribune was located on Main and Madison Streets before 1920.
The move is taking place Nov. 21. The phone number will remain (608) 849-5227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.