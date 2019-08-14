If a new development plan comes to fruition, Waunakee could see an additional 684 homes on the east side of the community.
Veridian Homes presented a plan to develop the 160-acre Breunig property, bounded by Main Street to the south, Division Street to the west and Schumacher Road to the east in an initial consultation before the Waunakee Plan Commission Aug. 12.
The consultation followed the Waunakee Housing Task Force’s report, which recommended more options of housing for Waunakee to accommodate senior citizens and workers.
Chris Ehlers of Veridian said the development was created with three guiding principles and the fourth was that task force report.
“This was really helpful for us,” Ehlers said about the report. “We actually watched all the videos… really the question was asked, what can the village do for developers? Really, this is what you’ve done. You’ve showed us what the customer base is and the demographics and identified that for us.”
Housing variety and housing options in the plan will meet the needs of many, with a goal of creating a range of options in format and prices, Ehlers said.
Vibrancy was the second principle. It includes architectural diversity, a sense of community with diverse parks, trails and open space. Sustainability is a third principle, Ehlers added, noting that the design respects the natural features. Ehlers encouraged commissioners to visit other developments in Middleton and Verona as examples.
The plan calls for 393 single-family homes, 86 twin homes and 205 multi-family homes. First-time homebuyers will see a price point in the $260,000 to $270,000 range, he said. Home options would also include luxury homes.
Multifamily or senior housing would be located near Main Street.
Ehlers described a development where renters could move into first-time home ownership, then to luxury homes, and as empty nesters, find the next option.
One area labeled the Farm Mixed Use Center is still being planned as perhaps a worship area or a restaurant site like Quivey’s Grove. The plan is to reuse some of the existing buildings.
Brian Munson, an urban designer with Vandewalle & Associates, said as the developer and builder, the price points, format and architecture are within their control.
Plan commissioners brought up questions about phasing and connections at Division Street.
The plan is to be phased in over an eight- to 10-year period. It was unclear whether Division Street would be extended through Water Tower Park and divide that green space area.
Munson also said the plan was designed to preserve the existing tree line.
Commissioner Brian Wallace noted that a connection along Division Street may alleviate traffic on North Madison Street.
“Also, if it doesn’t get done now, it will never get done,” Wallace added.
The plan will likely come back to village officials for further discussion.
