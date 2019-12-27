The number of new single-family homes built in Waunakee in 2019 decreased slightly from the previous year, according to a list of building permits supplied to the Tribune by village staff on Dec. 26.
Builders received 61 permits for new single-family homes in 2019 as compared with 75 for 2018. Construction costs for the homes ranged from $280,000 to $725,000, mainly in the Kilkenny subdivision.
The number of new homes built in Waunakee has decreased in the past few years, the building permits show. In 2017, building permits were issued for 95 new homes, and the year before, 101 homes.
However, new homes continued to be built in the Community of Bishops Bay subdivision in the City of Middleton and Town of Westport. That subdivision also lies within the Waunakee Community School District. New apartments also began to be completed in the new Lamphouse building on Main Street.
Building permits were also issued for multifamily housing in the Kilkenny subdivision, where the Lauren Apartments are planned. Three buildings are under construction.
As for commercial development, the RG Heating’s new building received a permit for the facility on Uniek Drive. QMI also received a permit for an addition to its facility on Uniek Drive.
Permits were also provided for a number of maintenance, addition and remodeling projects, including roof and window replacements. This year, projects also included the installation of solar panels at the Waunakee Public Library and at seven homes in the village.
