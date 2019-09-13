Waunakee Community Bank has announced the addition of Sandra Ramsfield as Assistant Vice President – Retail Banking Manager.
“We are excited to have Sandra join the Waunakee Community Bank team. Sandra has a wealth of experience in banking and has been an integral part of the community of Waunakee for many years.” Steven Erickson, Market President of Waunakee Community Bank stated.
Ramsfield’s experiences led her to banking in college and she has been in the financial industry ever since. With over 20-plus years in the customer service industry, she has knowledge in every aspect of banking from the teller line to mortgage loan servicing. She is involved in multiple networking groups around Madison and is always looking for opportunities to be involved and better know her community members.
“I am excited to be a part of this wonderful organization. I look forward to building meaningful and lasting relationships with our clients and the community we serve,” said Ramsfield. “I am overjoyed and excited to be working and making an influence in the community I call home.”
Sandra lives in Waunakee with her husband Sam, two girls and two dogs. She is an active member of the Waunakee Lioness. When not working, Sandra enjoys spending time with family and friends along with cheering on the Badgers and Packers.
