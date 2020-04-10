Waunakee businesses have always contributed to high school booster clubs, ensuring that teams have equipment and uniforms and band members have instruments.
Now with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many businesses to lose revenue, some even closing their doors, Waunakee booster clubs are giving back.
Called Rally Around Waunakee, a campaign is now underway to take in donations and offer Waunakee businesses some relief. Already, the 23 booster clubs working as one team have $65,000 in donations and the logistics in place to offer grants and other programs that will help restaurants, shop owners and other businesses survive this unprecedented economic downturn.
Joan Fischer helped to spearhead the effort.
“About a week ago, my family was going to order takeout for breakfast,” Fisher said. “It was devastating to drive into an empty lot, and inside, it was dark with only two people in.”
Just the chef and one other employee were working.
Fisher said she knew businesses were struggling, but after leaving the restaurant with her children, she realized just how much.
Talking to her neighbor, they agreed that they should do more to order take-out, but both felt that was not quite enough.
Fischer has three children who have played in a number of sports.
“We talked about how lucky our kids are and how generous businesses are. Parents have gone to businesses year after year asking for money to donate,” Fisher said.
So the 23 booster clubs, along with coaches, launched the Rally Around Waunakee campaign.
“One hundred percent of the coaches were on board,” Fischer said.
Tara Swalve, who has headed up campaigns for the soccer and baseball fields improvements, also helped spearhead the effort. She said the goal is to help all Waunakee businesses.
Swalve and others worked with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce to reach out to all businesses. The Chamber of Commerce’s April 9 newsletter included a letter from the Rally Around Waunakee group that includes a link to a questionnaire for businesses owners to answer and an application form. The letter was also emailed to Waunakee businesses and shared on social media platforms. Any business owner who has not received the letter can visit the Chamber’s website, www.waunakeechamber.com, to learn more about the details.
Swalve said a small committee will review applications for assistance based on guidelines for dispensing the funds. The hope is to begin getting that funding to local businesses around April 17.
The group has created ways to give back to the businesses not only to help cover immediate costs but to encourage repeat customers and maintain steady traffic.
At restaurants, gift cards will be purchased with the funds. Any customer who spends $40 or more on food or merchandise will receive a $20 gift card in return. Those spending $20 or more will receive a $10 gift card.
“We saw this as a win-win for businesses and families coming in making purchases,” Swalve said. “The businesses get the value of selling their products and the value of the customer coming back and doing it again.”
Customers who use a gift card for a purchase will receive no additional gift cards at that sale.
The gift cards program will also be offered at boutiques in Waunakee.
For businesses forced to close, such as salons and tanning shops, grants are offered to help cover business expenses such as rent and utilities during a time when no income is coming in.
Some businesses are seeing less of an impact on their revenues at this time, and those can help by donating through the GoFundMe site at http://www.gofundme.com/f/rallyaroundwaunakee. Everyone in the Waunakee community has the opportunity to be involved in the effort.
Letters about Rally Around Waunakee went out to about 300 business owners around 5 p.m. April 8, and by 1 p.m. the following day, 18 had responded, Fischer said.
The hope is to help as many businesses as possible in a short amount of time, Swalve said.
Business owners expressed their gratitude immediately, with one saying, “I’m honestly blown away by this idea and am so incredibly thankful to be part of Waunakee.”
The booster club leaders, coaches and students say they are willing to go without some of the things they’ve normally raised money for – meals at awards dinners and after games, new warm-up suits and more. Booster clubs are now rethinking their budgets, so they can give as much as possible, Swalve noted.
“It’s coming from the heart. People are excited to make a contribution,” Swalve said.
As of April 9, the GoFundMe page had collected $1,500 in donations alone.
The coaches and students have said they see the businesses as part of the family, Swalve said.
“The kids see them as part of their club,” she said.
One coach noted that when athletes put on their jerseys, they know they aren’t just representing themselves, but the entire community of Waunakee.
More about the Rally Around Waunakee campaign can be found on Facebook, on Twitter @RallyWaunakee, and on Instagram (Rally Around Waunakee).
