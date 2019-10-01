Financial Advisor Joe Baer of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Waunakee has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist(SM).
Baer successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS® designation.
This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.
