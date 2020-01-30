Old National Bank is expected to close 10 of its branches in Wisconsin this spring, including the branch on S. Century Avenue in Waunakee, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal.
The closures come as a result of more online banking. Twenty branches will remain open in Wisconsin, and the company hopes to maintain ATMs at those closing.
