Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of achieving carbon-free energy production in Wisconsin in 2050 will require technology improvements in order to keep the rates low for customers, according to one expert from Waunakee’s utility company.
“From what I understand, it is cost prohibitive on a utility-scale basis to have carbon-free resources right now,” said Tim Herlitzka, manager of Waunakee Utilities.
Herlitzka said he believes much of Evers’ goal is based on “certain technology that hasn’t evolved yet.”
“There certainly have been improvements in technology. The goal is premised on the idea that technology will exist by 2050 to meet that cost,” Herlitzka added.
Evers recently signed an executive order for the Department of Administration to create the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy to work with other state agencies and utilities on providing carbon-free energy by 2050.
Waunakee Utilities is one of 51 public power utilities who are members and owners of the nonprofit wholesale power supplier, WPPI Energy.
Herlitzka said the local utility shares the vision of a cleaner energy future for Wisconsin.
“It’s something we’ve been working to accomplish in the community,” he said, noting examples such as the solar photovoltaic systems at the high school, intermediate school and new library which Waunakee Utilities helped fund and support.
WPPI Energy has also reduced power-plant emissions such as carbon dioxide in a cost effective way, Herlitzka noted.
In 2018, the electric generation fuel mix was approximately 32 percent carbon-free, which Herlitzka said may be the one of the highest of any Wisconsin utility.
WPPI Energy has reduced carbon emissions by 30 percent since 2015, according to Herlitzka. In 2021, solar power from WPPI’s newest clean energy source, Point Beach Solar Energy Center, will come online, keeping WPPI on track for a 37 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2025, Herlitzka said.
Costs for renewable energy generation have decreased. When WPPI was looking for additional energy generation, solar and wind were the lowest cost options. Another power supply resource for WPPI will be the 53-turbine Bishop Hill III Wind Energy Center.
Herlitzka said he’s unsure how utilities will work with the state’s Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, but he imagines it will work through WPPI. Herlitzka serves on WPPI’s board of directors.
Evers had included the carbon-free energy plan in his biennial budget, but it was removed by state Republicans. It is not a mandate, but a goal.
Madison Gas & Electric Co. and Alliant Energy have also committed to reducing carbon emissions from the energy it provides by 2050, according to an article in the Wisconsin State Journal.
