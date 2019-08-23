Kelly Tourdot, vice president of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin, received a “Women in Construction” award from the state’s leading construction industry newspaper on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Tourdot was one of 24 women in the state construction industry to be recognized by The Daily Reporter during the inaugural event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The award honors outstanding achievement by top women in the construction industry who, by achieving success, have also paved the way for success for other women in construction.
Tourdot has devoted her career to adult learning and workforce development, spending much of her time developing talent in the construction industry. In her 23 years at ABC of Wisconsin, she has been instrumental in producing thousands of journeyworkers and has served in a variety of roles, including education coordinator, apprenticeship director and corporate trainer.
Tourdot said one of her goals has been to make women feel welcome in the construction industry.
“It’s getting the message out that, yes, we are open to business for women,” she said, adding that the number of women in the industry is increasing, “but it’s still way too low.”
Tourdot earned a bachelor's degree of business administration degree from UW-Whitewater and a Certified Association Executive credential from the Institute of Organizational Management, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is a current member of the National Craft Championship Committee through Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc., and serves on the State Electrical Construction Apprenticeship Advisory Committee through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Tourdot is married with three children and resides in Waunakee. Outside of work, she can be found coaching her children’s soccer games, teaching faith formation or supporting her children in their many sporting events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.