The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty for most people, and Waunakee area business owners, too, say they are looking for answers.
Shortly after Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer at Home order March 17, the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce emailed a survey to all members to learn of their concerns and what resources the Chamber could provide.
“We asked how we can help. It’s a big thing for businesses that could be open but had to open a different way and had to alter their hours,” said Chamber Director Ellen Schaaf.
Many said they were looking for information and, at the same time, were inundated and unsure about which information was legitimate.
Many small business without human resources departments also were unsure how to handle employees if they closed, whether to let them go or lay them off, and what the consequences would be for federal assistance.
“They were looking for information on how to deal with that,” Schaaf said.
Some businesses have been forced to close their doors and have no income.
Many business owners said the Chamber would most benefit them by having a cohesive marketing plan for Waunakee and promoting its businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“They hoped the Chamber would continue what we’re doing – having events, doing things like we used to, having opportunities for people to get together to talk and socialize,” Schaaf said.
For the Chamber itself, without event planning for Depot Days, Biz & Bevs, Wake Up Waunakee and other gatherings, many of the daily duties had vanished. The survey offered a new direction for Schaaf and her staff.
The new focus will be on providing information to all businesses in Waunakee, not just Chamber members, Schaaf said. She and her staff are working with Kevin McDaniels of IT Strategies to provide webinars and Facebook Live discussions that help answer financial questions, and provide resources or where to go for loans and assistance. Those will appear on the Chamber’s website. Banks will offer prerecorded webinars.
Also planned are health-and-wellness online resources. Schaaf noted that Farmland Fitness has changed its business model to an online platform.
Many businesses are concerned about how they will rebound after the Safer at Home order ends. The Chamber can help with a buy-local campaign, but businesses can think about marketing plans to launch, as well.
The Chamber itself is losing some of its fundraisers, including the June 1 golf outing, which the board of directors hopes to reschedule for the fall.
“For WaunaBoom and WaunaFest, June 1 is the call-in date,” Schaaf said about the decision on whether those events will continue as planned. “It’s up to larger groups.”
WaunaBoom has a separate planning committee, and the WaunaFest committee is comprised of service club members such as the Lions, Rotary, Optimist, Lioness and others.
Even if those events do occur, attendance may be down as people may not have the discretionary funds to spend, Schaaf said.
“The WaunaFest Run is our largest community fundraiser. It’s a pretty big deal,” Schaaf said. “And WaunaBoom has been such a positive event. With the amount of contracts we already signed, it would be devastating. But what can we do? The next few weeks are pretty key as far as how our country goes.”
Without WaunaFest, all of the service clubs will lose one of its fundraisers as well.
Schaaf predicted that when the Safer at Home order is lifted, the economy will be back to a slow start.
“It will be such a learning curve to get things back up and running. It won’t be the next day,” she said.
Fortunately, Waunakee residents have been generous. The sports booster clubs are working with the Chamber on a campaign called Rally Around Waunakee. Waunakee businesses have always supported the booster clubs, and this is one way for them to give back.
“People who live here know our businesses are hurting, and they want to help,” Schaaf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.