Two Waunakee business plans were selected for the semi-final round of the 17th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, contest producers have announced.
The contestants were selected from a field of more than 200 qualified first-round entries by an independent panel of 95 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Networks.
The semifinalists are spread among four broad categories: advanced manufacturing (13), business service (10), information technology (15) and life sciences (14).
The two semi-finalists from Waunakee are Thomas Robillard for Vehroot and April Weir-Hauptman for Partita.
The 52 entries competing in Phase 2 of the contest will write 1,000-word executive summaries describing the core product or service, defining the customer base, estimating the size of the market, and identifying the competition, members of the management team and key financial data.
Phase 2 judging will be done in April, and about two dozen will write a full 15- to 20-page business plan in Phase 3.
The top 12 contestants will give presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on June 4 at Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee, where the 2020 Grand Prize Winner will be announced.
