Trending Now promotions in Waunakee is getting creative during this COVID-19 pandemic to support other local businesses following the safer at home order. These times are especially hard on the small businesses facing severe economic hardships. They set out to find a way to get money to the local businesses and bring the community together.
Trending Now Promotions partnered with Waunakee Community Bank and designed a Waunakee Strong - #inittogether t-shirt, with the back thanking the “COVID-19 Front Line Fighters.” Wanting to put money right back into Waunakee, Trending Now Promotions will give a $5 WaunaBUCKS with each shirt purchased that can then be used at any local business.
Trending Now Promotions and Waunakee Community Bank were not done there they wanted to do more. They joined forces with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Waunakee, and #InItTogether Day was created. On April 25, all Waunakee residents, businesses, alumni and supporters are asked to show their support and wear their Waunakee Strong shirt.
“Even though we can’t come together at a group event, we can virtually come together. We want everyone to step outside and take a picture of what Waunakee Strong looks like. Or, maybe it’s baking, doing a craft or playing together as a family. Get creative and share your picture to the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page with #inittogether.” said Kari Beam, Owner of Trending Now Promotions. On Wednesday, April 29, the Waunakee Chamber will randomly draw names from those who shared photos for a chance to win one of three $100 WaunaBUCKS to be used at a Waunakee business.
“The Waunakee Strong #InItTogether Campaign is not just about wearing matching shirts. It’s about sharing our collective pride and love that we have for our neighbors, businesses and community. I’m so very thankful for Kari and her team at Trending Now for demonstrating their pride and love for Waunakee by making this project happen. Proud to be Waunakee!” said Todd Schmidt, Village Administrator.
Shirts are available to purchase at Waunakee Community Bank’s drive-thru in purple or there is a link to order online on Trending Now Promotions Website or Facebook page.
In closing Beam said, “These are really scary times and all we can do is rally together and support each other, as together we are stronger.”
