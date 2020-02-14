A smoothie bar has opened in the Waunakee Village Mall, offering healthy shakes and teas.
Lacey Perrot opened the doors to The Club just a couple of weeks ago after four years of using the product she sells. She helped open another smoothie bar while living in Green Bay and decided more were needed.
The Club refers to a nutrition club, where members support each other as they work on weight-loss goals. Perrot herself lost 62 pounds, she said.
“It’s also a fun place to hang out,” Perrot said, adding that one-to-one wellness coaching is also offered.
Her goal is to provide a fun place to hang out and a healthy option.
“Healthy and happy, that’s kind of our motto,” Perrot said.
The shakes provide all the nutrition of a healthy meal.
“A cup tastes like ice cream. It’s a great option if you’re wanting to use the products to lose weight,” Perrot said.
Perrot began using the product while participating in a weight-loss challenge. She lost 20 pounds at the time while was living in Green Bay. A weight-loss plan might include two shakes per day, with two snacks and a normal size meal, she said. The shakes are high in protein with low calories and less sugar. Coffee is also served at The Club.
A native of Antigo, Perrot and her family live in the DeForest area.
Prior to her involvement with The Club, Perrot was a hairstylist.
“I was a crabby, negative person,” she said. “Losing the weight has changed me on the inside and the outside.”
She said others were supportive.
“It’s a big supportive community – the team and the customer base,” she said. “Everybody’s family.”
She called the atmosphere family-friendly for children as well.
“It’s a place to build a community and lift each other up. I have two girls and they see how much I work, and it gets tough, but I want them to know that they can do it, too,” Perrot said.
Perrot had worked in Waunakee several years ago, and she thought it would be a good place to open the smoothie bar. She said the community seems supportive of small businesses.
She’s been visiting other businesses, letting them know The Club is open.
“Everybody is nice and kind. I’m already building relationships with people,” Perrot said.
Once The Club is established, Perrot said she hopes to give back to the Waunakee community as well.
