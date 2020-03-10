A popular Madison restaurateur has plans to open a location in Waunakee within the ground floor of the Lamphouse Apartments on Main Street.
Monday, the Waunakee Plan commission approved a conditional use permit to allow outdoor seating at the location.
Tanya Zhykharevich of Landline, LLC, is the owner of the restaurant Red on West Washington Avenue. She said she was approached by the Hovdes, who developed the Lamphouse, to open a location in Waunakee.
“I’m a new person in Waunakee. I’m really excited to be part of your community,” Zhykharevich said.
She described the Waunakee restaurant as serving American cuisine with a cozy décor. Her plan is to serve lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Located on Main Street on the west side of the building, it would seat 98 inside with additional seating for 36 outdoors.
“It will be mainly a restaurant and not considered to be a bar,” Zhykharevich said. “I want to provide beautiful elevated service.”
Plan commissioners asked about the restaurant hours. The plan is to be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.,-11 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. But Zhykharevich said predicting the hours needed is difficult, and she could seek to change the hours to midnight.
Zhykharevich said on some nights, the restaurant could have acoustic music inside, “something small and intimate,” she said.
A fence around the outdoor seating area is planned, but Zhykharevich asked if plantings could be used instead of the fence.
“I think that plan commission has some discretion with that,” said Kevin Even, village engineer, noting the vegetation could be considered a type of fencing. Gates would still be installed at either end of the patio area.
Plan commissioners indicated that fencing would be preferred.
Village staff said adjacent residents were notified of Monday night’s public hearing on the conditional use permit, but no one spoke.
Zhykharevich said construction could be begin on the restaurant in May or June, with an anticipated September or October opening.
Trending Now to relocate
Plan commissioners also approved a site plan for Trending Now Promotions’ new building at Uniek Drive and Lillian Street. Developer Bill Ranguette said the building is the first phase for the lot, with an 8,075-square-foot building for Trending Now Promotions. A 16,600-square-foot addition would be built on at some plan, and another free standing building is planned.
Monday’s site plan approval was for phase one only.
Plan commissioners approved the plan with the condition that a pedestrian walkway be included as recommended by staff, and that signage, lighting, landscaping and stormwater requirements be met.
Ranguette said the building’s architecture would match that of the neighboring Waunakee Pet Center where Zen Dogs and Luna Pet Resort are located.
The plan is to move Trending Now to its new location in August.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission approved an amendment to the Arboretum Village general development plan. It would consolidate two lots into one for what developer Don Tierney termed a “luxury liner” condominium and add two additional single family lots.
