After an extensive search involving more than 140 candidates, State Bank of Cross Plains (SBCP) named Sue Loken its next Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer.
“My role is to be a strategic partner with the team and continue to help move the organization forward, especially through this time of transformation in community banking,” Loken explains. “Over the years, I’ve seen so many different situations and scenarios. I’ve developed the insight to identify opportunities and suggest solutions, as well as the capability to make those adjustments with confidence.”
Most recently, Loken served as Chief Risk Officer at Bank First in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Additional experience includes eight years as CFO and Risk Officer at Partnership Bank, nearly 10 years working with banks of various sizes at Wipfli, six years in the private sector as an accountant, and extensive expertise in risk mitigation.
“In light of our recent merger, we were looking for someone who could guide us through the regulatory standards and higher level of scrutiny that comes with surpassing the $1 billion threshold,” said SBCP President and CEO, Jim Tubbs. “Sue can provide the leadership we need to navigate this exciting period of growth.”
Loken’s breadth of experience in accounting, finance, and banking is part of what set her apart during the selection process.
Loken confirms that this career move will allow her to feed her passion for community involvement. In addition to her work at State Bank of Cross Plains, she is committed to helping others achieve their dreams, whether by developing leaders internally or supporting the local community.
Loken has been actively involved in the Cedarburg Education Foundation and the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, and plans to continue supporting education and the community overall in her new neighborhood upon moving to Dane County.
Loken officially started at State Bank of Cross Plains on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
