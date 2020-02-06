As Waunakee has grown, so has the number of businesses and the Chamber of Commerce serving them.
At the Feb. 5 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast, business owners and professionals gathered at Rex’s Innkeeper to hear highlights from the Chamber’s past year and what to expect in the year to come.
The Chamber now has 320 business members and an 80 percent retention rate, said Ellen Schaaf, the organization’s executive director. Six businesses have dropped membership in the last year. Most of the member businesses are small, employing between 2-5 workers.
This past year, the Chamber conducted 11 new business ribbon cuttings. Schaaf estimated more than 40,000 people attended community festivals the Chamber has partnered to host.
The Chamber also donated to local projects, including the new EMS monument, the public library and the Waunakee High School art sculpture. It also offered programs such as Wake Up Waunakee, networking events and a candidate forum.
Chamber members receive a number of other benefits, including referrals, inclusion in the WaunaBucks program, sponsorship opportunities and exposure on the Chamber’s website and in its annual directory.
The Chamber is in the process of updating its website and already has included a new feature spotlighting new businesses with a short video. Already, a video telling the story behind Farmland Fitness has been created, Schaaf said.
Schaaf said economic development is booming in Waunakee. Between 2014 and 2019, the village has seen a 5.6 percent increase in jobs, for a total of 7,760 workers, she added, noting a large portion of workers commute outside of Waunakee but could be employed within the community.
Coming up for the Chamber will be its annual dinner and auction on Feb. 27, an event that will celebrate the Roaring ’20s, and the Community Awards Banquet on April 26.
At the annual dinner each year, the Chamber presents the Orchid Award to a business that has completed a substantial facade development and/or redevelopment building project within the last year contributing to the promotion of commerce, economic development, and the overall beautification of the Waunakee and Westport area. This year’s nominations for the award are the Lamphouse Apartments, the Octopi Brewing addition and Boston’s Pizza.
This year, the Chamber will increase the number of scholarships it awards to Waunakee High School seniors to four, and as it has in years prior, sponsor the WaunaFest Run.
Brent Bickel, the outgoing Chamber president, spoke about his efforts over the past year, saying he wanted to have as many face-to-face conversations with as many members as possible. In the year ahead, the Chamber is looking to employ new social-media strategies that tell the business owners’ stories.
Bickel recognized the three Chamber staff members – Schaaf, Diane Anderson and Laurie Gerner – who provide the day-to-day functions at the Waunakee Depot office and set up and tear down all of the events.
Bickel also thanked the member businesses for their involvement.
“We don’t exist without that,” he said.
Quoting William James, a 19th century educator, he said, “Act as if what you do makes a difference because it does.”
Incoming President Troy Salisbury talked about the opportunities Waunakee offers to new businesses. He recognized the Chamber’s ambassadors, who invite members to events and participate in ribbon cuttings.
Mike Steinl, Chamber treasurer, talked about the fiscal outlook. For the first time, the Chamber has $300,000 in total assets mostly in cash and reserves even without an increase in member dues.
“Right now we have reserves capable that, if something completely fell apart at the Chamber, we could cover the expenses for more than a year. I feel like we’re in a good spot financially.”
The Chamber had a flat year on the revenue side, Steinl said, adding, “That’s not a bad thing,” as it’s a nonprofit. The organization also kept expenses down over the prior year.
Member dues and corporate sponsorships are the largest source of revenue, with the WaunaFest Run providing the second largest source of funds. The WaunaFest Beer Garden is third, and the annual dinner is fourth. Other revenues come from the golf outing and donations from the Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport.
The Chamber’s largest expense is the staff. In 2019, the organization also budgeted funds for a new website expected to launch this year.
Other new expenditures in 2020 will be additional scholarships and a larger contribution to WaunaBoom. Steinl said the Chamber’s beer tent at that event “has been a bit of a money-maker,” so the board voted to provide additional funds.
From the WaunaFest Run to the Boo Bash, the Chamber has a number of community-wide events planned for 2020. For information, visit the website at waunakeechamber.com.
