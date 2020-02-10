Amanda Mathwig graduated Cum Laude from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, with a doctor of chiropractic degree in December of 2019. She is a 2012 graduate of Waunakee Community High School. She is the daughter of Mark and Eileen Mathwig formerly of Waunakee.
After graduating from UW-La Crosse with honors with a bachelor of science degree in exercise sport science in 2016. Mathwig started chiropractic school that fall. Dr. Mathwig has trained in the following techniques: Diversified, Logan Basic, Activator, Gonstead, Cox-Flexion Distraction, Thompson Drop, and Sacro-Occipital technique. She holds a State of Wisconsin Licensure along with passing all four parts of the National Chiropractic Boards Exams.
Her preceptorship was conducted at a Waunakee and Prairie Du Sac Chiropractic practices during the Fall of 2019. Dr. Mathwig has accepted an associate chiropractor position in Green Bay Wisconsin starting in February 2020.
