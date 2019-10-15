Waunakee could become home to a second wine bar. The Waunakee Plan Commission Monday approved a conditional use permit for outdoor patio service at a proposed Red and White Wine Bar located at 313 E. Main St. at the corner of Cross Street, where Lake Life and before that Yo were located.
In a letter to village officials, Mike and Kari Heller of Waunakee say they intend to open Red and White Wine Bar in December as the owners and operators. It would be an “innovative self-serve” facility.
There could be the potential for occasional acoustic music on the patio, according to their letter.
Plan commissioners approved the conditional use with the same conditions attached to other outdoor patio areas. They include fencing to be approved by the police chief and limiting the hours of amplified music to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Any fire pit would need approval by the fire department. Also, if parking becomes problematic, the plan commission would revisit the permit; the same would hold true for any noise complaints.
The building has an existing metal fence, which could be sufficient for the patio service if approved by the police chief.
Commissioner Joe Zitzelsberger said a taller fence that blocked off the view could be an issue at the entrance to the village.
The Hellers will need to apply for an alcohol license to be approved by the village board.
Hwy. M update
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission heard an update on improvements planned for Hwy. M.
Village Engineer Kevin Even said the scope of the project has changed due to opposition from Middleton residents.
The four lane improvement is now planned to span from Oncken Road to Blue Bill Park Drive; a roundabout is also planned at the intersection of Hwys. M and K.
Currently, the level of service on the road is failing.
“I don’t know how much impact it has on the village proper,” Even said. “Anybody who has traveled that corridor during peak times knows that traffic gets backed up.”
Even said financing has been tentatively approved for improvements at the regional level.
Construction could take place in fall of 2023, according to according to Gerry Schmitt, consultant project manager.
Two public informational meetings have taken place. A third is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at Holy Wisdom Cemetery, Schmitt said, with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.
Final designs for the project are not yet ready in exhibit form, according to Schmitt. The project will span to Hwy. 113 with the majority of the work – widening the road to four lanes – between Blue Bill Parkway and Oncken Road. The potential exists for some lane adjustment at Blue Bill Parkway. A bike path will extend through the corridor, Schmitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.