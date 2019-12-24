Sometimes, inspiration can come from a place visited.
That was the case for Kari and Mike Heller, who enjoyed stopping at a wine bar during trips to Appleton.
“It was much like Barriques,” Kari Heller said, in that it sold wine and served it by the glass. “We loved it so much and thought the name was clever.”
The couple, married now seven years, had toyed with opening a business together, and often would pass by places where they thought a Red and White Wine Bar could be located.
“We have such a great relationship and thought we could do it,” said Kari, who grew up in the Stoughton and Cambridge area.
So when she saw on Facebook that Amy Bernards had planned to close Lake Life at the corner of Main and Cross streets in Waunakee, she saw their future there.
“I said if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen in this space,” Kari said, noting the outdoor patio and loft were inviting.
Kari works part time for TripNerd in Waunakee, and Mike, originally from Appleton, is a radio sports talk show host. The two work at their day jobs mornings, then at the newly opened Red and White Wine Bar in the evenings. They have four employees, and their two daughters work there, as well. In all, they have seven children – six daughters and a son.
The self-service wine bar carries eight red and eight white wines for customers to either sample or enjoy full pours.
Kari explained that customers check in with a debit or credit card, then are provided a key to the wines which dispense a choice of quantities – tastes, half glasses and full glasses.
When customers are ready to leave, they return the key and check out with their card.
Red and White Wine Bar also offers cider, bourbon, beer, along with hard seltzers, sodas and non-alcoholic seltzers and beers. They also sell cheese plates.
Many of their products are locally sourced, such as the J. Henry and Driftless Glen bourbons, beer from the Lone Girl, New Glarus and Central Waters brewing companies, and cheese from Carr Valley.
Tasting and choosing the wines to serve has been fun, Kari said.
“We tried to stick with restaurant wines exclusive to restaurants and wine bars. We do offer to sell wines on tap and by the bottle,” she added.
The Hellers anticipate changing out the selection every 60-90 days.
So far, Kari said, business has been swift.
“We gotten very positive feedback and wide variety of demographics, all ages. It seems to be something people are fascinated with,” she said.
But she admits the couple and their staff are still learning.
“We’re all learning together, and it’s just been great,” she said.
Already book clubs have come in, and a bridal shower is booked in the next year.
Kari said the couple is impressed by the changes to Waunakee’s downtown over the past few years, including the addition of the new Lamphouse Apartments.
“And the forecast for what’s to come for Waunakee is really encouraging,” she said.
The Hellers are planning live music and other events at the wine bar. Events will be posted on their Facebook page, Red and White Wine Bar.
