The arms of Octopi Brewing Co. have grown, giving the brewery increased capacity to brew more than beer and space for more than the existing food truck.
“Clients were asking for other stuff – wine, seltzers… We invested money in cutting-edge equipment to really produce other beverages,” said Isaac Showaki, who founded Octopi Brewing four years ago. With the new addition, it will transform from a brewery to a contract beverage facility.
A $10 million, 38,000-square-foot expansion is completed at the facility on Uniek Drive, bringing the square footage to 52,000 square feet.
An estimated 40 percent of its product will be beverages other than beer, but the brewing portion is also on track to grow.
Showaki said it has contracts place to double beer production, from 50,000 barrels per year to 100,000 in 2020, and afterwards will be the fourth Wisconsin brewery ranked among the top 25 in the nation, production-wise.
Diversifying to other beverages is important. As Showaki put it, “The beer market is terrible.”
He said it has been contracting for several years.
“I love beer and we started out as a contract brewer but felt, why only beer?” he said.
The addition comes with a new canning line capable of filling 350 cans a minute.
Other improvements include a new filtration system, a new carbonation system and flavor blenders, making flash pasteurization possible. With flash pasteurization killing off contaminants, Octopi can add fruit flavors, such as apple juice.
The growth has been rapid. Octopi began with six full-time employees four years ago; currently, 53 are employed full time and it has eight openings in maintenance, laboratory work, production, brewing and administration.
“The growth is everywhere,” Showaki said.
A new chef – Jacob Guyette – has joined the team, as well. Guyette formerly worked for Tory Miller at Graze, Sujeo and Estrellon before he applied as the chef at Octopi’s food truck. He then asked for a kitchen as part of the expansion.
“I told him, come up with a plan. If you can grow the business, I told him, we’ll build a really good kitchen for you. He did everything I asked, and we built the kitchen,” Showaki said.
Opening Sept. 4, it will offer burgers, sandwiches, sharable plates, family style dinners, and Friday fish fry. A brunch menu will also be available on Saturdays.
The chef describes the menu as “approachable” and fun.
Lunch and dinner will be available Fridays through Sundays, and the kitchen will be open when the taproom is, beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
As for the food truck, it will no longer be in operation. It’s for sale, Showaki said.
Showaki said he was surprised at how rapidly the business grew.
“I knew there was a lot of growth opportunity, but I never expected us to grow so fast,” he said.
Octopi still has room to expand further onto its additional acreage next door.
“I’m excited to be here and really happy to be in Waunakee,” Showaki said. “Waunakee has been really supportive of everything we’ve done. We just want to keep growing.”
Octopi will celebrate its fourth year on Saturday, Sept. 14, with an anniversary party. Food, live music and children’s activities will be available, along with two barrel-age beer releases sold only at the event. One is the first stout release for Octopi and the other is from Untitled Art.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
