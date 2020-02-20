A meeting with a renewable energy company seeking to lease approximately 2,500 acres in the Town of Vienna for a large solar farm packed the town’s garage Feb. 19 with many concerned about the project’s effect on farmland and several dairy operations.
Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy seeks to install the solar panels on the acreage surrounding the North Madison Substation on Patton Road, just north of Hwy. V.
Invenergy representatives have been talking to area landowners, but up until town residents petitioned for a public meeting, had not publicly introduced the plan.
One of the petitioners was Sherri Meinholz from Blue Star Dairy, who said her family’s third-generation dairy farm was begun in 1946, and the fourth generation plans to continue the tradition. Meinholz said as the family was approached by Invenergy, they became concerned about the impact to their farm and others.
“It seems like the proposal is targeting thousands of acres for solar panels for long-term leases, but we do not know the full scale of the project,” Meinholz said.
Meinholz said Blue Star Dairy, like other dairy farms, relies on the surrounding land to grow crops to feed their cows and also to replenish the land with manure. Dairy farms like the Meinholz’s operate under a permit and are required to maintain a strict nutrient management plan.
“The major component of complying with that permit is ensuring an adequate land base to spread our manure,” Meinholz said. “Without it, we would not be able to continue operating. Taking thousands of acres out of production in the middle of the town would negatively impact us.”
Meinholz noted that Vienna’s farmland has been labeled as “prime” or “farmland of statewide importance” by the Natural Resource Conservation Service within the USDA.
“The Town of Vienna recognized this through its comprehensive planning and zoning process when they zoned most of the land so it would be included in the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Program,” Meinholz added, and Vienna was recognized as an ag enterprise area.
“We do not believe the installation of solar panels fits the commitment to agriculture that the town has established,” she said, adding her family is not against renewable energy.
Another of the petitioners, Jeff Hahn, said he is a general manager of a dairy company in Arlington that services local dairies with supplies and maintenance.
“Each cow represents about $130 annually in revenue to businesses like mine,” Hahn said. “The number of milking cows this project represents is around 5,000 cows, which is over a half million dollars in revenues to companies my size.”
The project would impact not only the dairy farms, but other businesses such as service providers, equipment dealers and banks, Hahn added.
Scott Maier said he has farmed in Vienna his whole life and is the second generation on his farm.
“This project was brought to us as a win-win situation. I have yet to see how we can make it a win-win situation. My concerns are taking some really good agricultural ground and putting solar panels on it,” Maier said, adding he wanted more information.
The project is very early in the process, said Dan Litchfield, director of renewable energy development with Invenergy.
“We think there’s a lot of benefit that can come from this project,” Litchfield said, adding that Invenergy has been in business since 2001 and grown.
“We’ve been able to grow by doing right by our communities, our landowners, our neighbors and we want to continue that here,” Litchfield said.
Litchfield showed slides of other projects the company has completed. The Badger Hollow Solar Farm now under construction in Iowa County is a 300-megawatt solar farm, about the same size as the project envisioned in Vienna, he said. Invenergy has partnered with MGE, Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies, is managing the construction and has done the development.
When Invenergy sought a permit for that project, customers showed a demand for more energy and that the solar farm was the most cost-effective means.
“We’ll have to do a similar thing here in a couple of years,” Litchfield said.
Showing other projects, Litchfield noted that a flock of sheep graze the groundcover at a solar farm in Uruguay to manage it.
Aiden O’Connor, another Invenergy representative, showed a large map where the company is pursuing voluntary leases in Vienna for what would be the Great Dane Solar Farm, noting the map does not represent a layout of the project area.
“We are in the very early stage of development. Primarily what we’re doing is sitting at kitchen tables with landowners and community members introducing the project to them and leasing land to get a better idea of if this project has a standing,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said they have had success and are now doing a comprehensive review which will take over a year. It will include environmental, cultural, geotechnical, wildlife, wetland and other studies.
“It’s a very exhaustive process and amounts to this quite thick engineering plan,” he said.
Invenergy also plans to pursue a joint development agreement with the town and local municipalities to create an opportunity for the community to voice their concerns in creating a contract.
Items in the contract often include agreements regarding roads, emergency services, schools, first responders and more.
The process would be brought to the table once Invenergy has a better idea of its plan, probably in about a year from now. Once a plan is in place, an open docket will be created showing what land Invenegy expects to use and what the company is asking for.
“We are still a long ways off from that,” O’Connor said.
Tax benefits
The project would include some tax benefits. The land included in the project would drop off the tax rolls, O’Connor said, but the revenue would be replaced. The project is estimated to bring in an additional revenue stream of $1.2 million: $700,000 for Dane County and $500,000 for Vienna.
“Those funds can be appropriated as those communities wish – to improve roads, invest in schools, whatever,” O’Connor said.
Explaining the replaced tax revenue, O’Connor said the State of Wisconsin has a utility shared revenue formula based not on the property value but on the amount of energy produced by the property.
“The exact formula is $4,000 per megawatt, and for a 300-megawatt project, that’s $1.2 million per year,” O’Connor said.
The current tax revenue brought in by the properties would be improved by about 380 times, O’Connor said. It would increase the township’s annual budget by about 70 percent.
O’Connor said he was excited about the ground cover plan. The solar panels would be installed over land restored to native prairie.
“By implementing native prairie you can help reduce downstream flooding and improve water quality,” O’Connor said, adding it helps build up the soil for future farm use. A pollinator habitat could be introduced as well.
At the end of the 25-year or so project, once the leases have expired, the land could be returned to agricultural use.
“It’s a great opportunity for farmers, it helps hedge against future commodity prices, sends kids to college, it’s a great opportunity for the communities for local investment that could occur from local jobs from the tax revenue, and it’s a great opportunity for America because it helps lessen our human footprint on the world,” O’Connor said.
The permitting process
Litchfield then spoke about the permitting process. The first step would be the engineering plan, a summary of the proposal filed with the Department of Natural Resources. A docket created at the Public Service Commission would begin a conversation with regulators and the public.
“We’re thinking we would probably be in a position to do that this time next year,” Litchfield said.
Then, a minimum of 60 days after that, Invenergy would file a full application – a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which Litchfield described as a “really robust document.”
That would kick off a six- to 12-month review process publicly noticed with a local meeting to learn concerns as part of the state review process, and the public will have the opportunity to comment. Then a more formal meeting before a judge would follow.
“This is not going happen tomorrow, this is not going to happen next month; there will be a big public process that you are going to be aware of, and if you are interested, you can participate,” Litchfield added.
Citizens at the meeting asked several questions. One asked how many jobs would be created by the project. O’Connor said the construction would create 300 jobs, and once it was over, five full-time positions would be created.
Several asked why the Vienna site was chosen. Invenergy representatives noted its proximity to the North Madison Substation and electrical grid made it viable, and with Madison growing rapidly, energy is in demand.
Another questioned whether the land would need to be rezoned, as it is primarily zoned for agricultural use.
Vienna Clerk Kathy Clark noted that Dane County issued a memo explaining that under county zoning ordinance, ag land can be used for renewable energy purposes, but once the project goes to the state level, all local and county zoning regulations are removed. At that point, the state decides what is allowable, she said.
Litchfield said part of the state process is a review of land use.
Asked about the impact on property values, Litchfield said at Badger Hollow, they looked at data of home sales and found no decline in value.
Invenergy brought a sample of one of the 3-by-7-foot panels and indicated they would stand 4 to 8 feet off the ground but not exceed 14 feet in height.
Litchfield said currently, about 3,000 acres are leased, but the project will need to be “stitched together” before going through the permitting process.
“Just because we have a lease now doesn’t meant there’s going to be panels placed there,” he said. At Badger Hollow, about 3,500 acres were leased but panels will be installed on only 2,000 acres.
Litchfield said this is the beginning of the conversation. At Badger Hollow, a local office was rented and staffed.
“We typically do that a little later… maybe we need to do it sooner here,” Litchfield said.
