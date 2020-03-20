Greiber Heating & Sheet Metal in Waunakee was recently named a recipient of one of Carrier’s highest honors, the 2020 President’s Award.
The award provides recognition to Carrier’s Factory Authorized Dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions, demonstrate technical expertise and deliver superior customer satisfaction in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. Dealers were honored at a ceremony held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 6.
“The 2020 Carrier President’s Award winners demonstrate excellence in providing customers with exceptional service each and every day, while also serving as outstanding examples for our industry,” said Matthew Pine, president, Residential HVAC, Center. “This award further reinforces the role these companies play as leaders in their communities and serves as an example to all Carrier dealers of how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”
Greiber Heating & Sheet Metal specializes in HVAC installations for residential replacements, new construction, as well as commercial buildings and complete building restoration. In addition, its employees have volunteered with local and national organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, Waunakee Ecumenical Board and Waunakee Community Foundation.
