Like every other agency, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the Waunakee Food Pantry’s operations, impacting the donations normally received at this time and the way Waunakee residents can pick up food.
Natalie Dresen of the pantry said she has seen increase in people using the service, and the shelves are barer now.
“We typically have several food drives at this time,” Dresen said, such as the Boy Scouts food drive and the postal-service carriers’ drive in May. Both have been cancelled or postponed.
“We love the Boy Scout food drive,” Dresen said, noting the Scouts sort the food and shelve it. The Boy Scouts have a promotion on social media seeking financial donations for the pantry.
Dresen said the pantry has relied more heavily on Second Harvest Food Bank and Community Action Coalition for food supplies and is currently working with Piggly Wiggly in Waunakee on a program for people to purchase food at the store for the pantry and donate financially.
That funding is appreciated as it allows the pantry to fill any gaps in food, such as buying jars of jelly to accompany peanut butter, Dresen said.
The food delivery system has also changed. Prior to the pandemic’s outbreak, families could shop the store and select needed items off the shelves. But with the pantry’s tight quarters on Division Street, new social-distancing requirements prohibit that. Currently, volunteers assemble pre-packaged boxes of food to load into families’ cars during pick-up hours.
“They used to be able to make their own choices. Sadly, that is not the case now,” Dresen said.
But volunteers will honor special requests to accommodate food allergies or provide baby food when needed, she said.
Dresen said as time goes on, she expects to see the number of families requesting food to only increase.
The pantry is open for food pickups typically one day per week. The hours are as follows: the first Monday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; the second Tuesday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; the third Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon; and the fourth Thursday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. It is now also open the third Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Dresen said the schedule allows the pantry to spread out the hours, so it is open to accommodate working people and senior citizens who prefer to stay home after dark.
According to the Waunakee Food Pantry website, clients are asked to drive up and remain in their vehicle until a volunteer greets them at a safe social distance. Clients should have an ID ready. Volunteers will take their name, address and family size. Clients will then open their car trunks, and volunteers will load the groceries.
New clients need only bring identification.
