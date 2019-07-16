McFarland State Bank has announced Shauna Gnorski, CPA, has joined the Bank as its Chief Financial Officer.
Gnorski comes to the role with 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions in financial reporting and accounting. At McFarland State Bank, Gnorski’s primary responsibilities include management of the organization’s accounting and finance staff; planning, developing, implementing and evaluating the organization's fiscal function and performance; and developing the corporation's plans and programs in collaboration with the leadership team and senior management.
Her extensive background has focused on providing audit and/or accounting services to a number of financial services-related companies including banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, and asset management companies.
Prior to joining McFarland State Bank, Gnorski, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, served as the Director of Shared Services and Director of Accounting & Reporting for TDS, a Fortune 1000 telecommunications company with six million customers nationwide. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at First Business Bank.
Gnorski resides in Waunakee with her husband and children and spends much of her spare time as a spectator of youth sports. She is also an Executive MBA candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, scheduled to graduate in 2020.
