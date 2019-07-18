Majestic Flooring and More now has even more.
The flooring shop that opened in Waunakee in 2015 at the Village Mall has been in operation since May in its new, larger storefront between Associated Bank and the Dollar Tree.
Going from a 2,300-square-foot showroom to a 5,000-square-foot showroom has allowed the company to expand its volume, say its owners, Vic and Michelle Endres.
“It allows us to stock more products so they’re readily available for customers who need stuff right away,” Vic said. “We’re also able to show new products.”
That includes countertops, table tops and custom showers that Majestic Flooring and More can install.
With a larger showcase area and volume of inventory, they can also stock vanities, vanity tops, luxury vinyl planks and tile (LVP and LVT), sheet vinyl and hardwood flooring.
A Mohawk Edge dealer, the company has its own installers on staff and its own carpenter. The owners have also become a Graber dealer and will have blinds on display for sale, as well from Graber-Springs.
After Majestic Flooring moved to Waunakee from Baraboo in 2015, sales increased immediately. They’ve increased their offerings over time, adding cabinetry, showers and blinds.
“We’re getting a fork lift so we’ll be able to have bigger rolls come rather than the cuts,” Michelle said, adding that makes a difference in the pricing.
The new location is more visible than the previous one and has resulted in more.
The Endreses say that employing their own installers, rather than hiring out subcontractors, makes the company unique. They have seven employees, all with many years of experience. Vic has more than 30 years in the flooring business.
Putting carpet fragments to use, they’ve started their own line of Mighty Kitty Cat Furniture, producing cat trees, scratching posts and cat dens.
Michelle also plans to begin stocking home décor and accessories, as well. Also new is the addition of deck building, Vic said. The company even completed an entire home for one customer, hanging the drywall, painting, installing flooring and custom showers – everything but the plumbing and electrical.
“We really hope to be pushing more cabinets and countertops,” Vic said. “We have one of the best trim carpenters and cabinet installers in the industry.”
The couple seems to be looking toward the future and may purchase a binding machine to produce custom area rugs.
“With LVT and LVP, area rugs will be more popular again,” Michelle said.
To celebrate their new location, the Endreses are planning a grand opening on Aug. 8 from 4-8 p.m. with appetizers and beverages from Rex’s Innkeeper. Sales representatives will attend as well, and there will be several sales and giveaways.
“We have increased our traffic. It’s a good location. I believe location has a lot to do with a business making it,” Michelle said.
