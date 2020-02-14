Fortifi Bank announced today that Dave Mills has been appointed market president for the Waunakee area.
Mills, who has been with Fortifi since 2012, serves as senior vice president of business banking at the Waunakee branch. He will continue partnering with businesses while taking on this new leadership role.
Actively involved in the Waunakee area community, Mills is a DeForest Area Rotary member. He also delivers Meals on Wheels for the DeForest Area Community Center, volunteers at DeForest and Waunakee Chamber functions, and coaches youth athletics.
Mills is among four newly appointed Fortifi Bank market presidents. Ben Gibson, vice president of business banking, was designated to oversee the Green Bay market. Mike Vaughan, vice president of business banking, will lead the Omro and Winneconne markets. Tim DeMaster, senior vice president of personal lending, was appointed market president for the Berlin area.
