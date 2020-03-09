Yahara Pride Farms held its 2020 watershed-wide conference on Thursday, March 5, in DeForest, with farmer-led efforts to maintain healthy soil and water quality taking the spotlight.
“Farmers always seem to be stuck in the middle and it’s a really tough place to exist,” said Mark Aquino, the secretary’s director for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Aquino was one of several speakers at the conference, which also included a panel of area farmers talking about best conservation practices and the lessons they learned.
The tide may be turning for farmers, however. That’s according to Jeff Endres, of Endres Berryridge Farms, in Waunakee. Endres told those in attendance at the Comfort Inn & Suites that it used to be that farmers were told to put conservation practices to work.
“Now they’re asking, ‘Can we hire you do this?’ If you want us to do conservation on our land, make it lucrative,” said Endres, who gave a presentation on composting.
After an update on Yahara Pride Farms, a farmer-led, not-for-profit organization working on water-quality issues, Aquino spoke on the Wisconsin DNR and the farmer-led watershed movement.
Aquino said he grew up in Green County in the Monticello area, and while he didn’t live on a farm, he did farm work back then.
“When I go out and visit your operations, I come to realize I worked in the horse-and-buggy days,” said Aquino.
Aquino discussed Wisconsin Secretary of Natural Resources Preston Cole’s initiatives for a farmer-led pilot group, such as Yahara Pride Farms, and noted that organization “really grabbed hold of practical solutions” for water quality and soil health. The next steps, according to Aquino, are to gather information into a framework for an external advising group made up of agronomists, farmers and others with expertise in those areas.
Furthermore, Aquino said Cole is looking at ways to enhance rural prosperity.
Mark Riedel, a Wisconsin DNR’s water resources management specialist/advisor, also talked about how the agency is supporting farmer-led groups. He went into detail about practices farmers are employing that affect soil and water, such as clinics for combine cleaning and manure handling, among others, and the planting of cover crops, which can improve soil health by controlling weeds, pests and diseases and slowing erosion. Field monitoring was also addressed.
“These practices are challenging practices, but farmers are finding ways to do it,” said Riedel.
With regard to water quality, Riedel shared results from efforts to clean up the Sugar River watershed. He said the 530-square-mile watershed, which is mostly agricultural, has shown significant improvement and is now considered one of the healthiest waterways in all of south central Wisconsin.
By comparison, Riedel said the Yahara Watershed is a more complicated system. He talked about it having “a long memory” and how it has been plagued by “the sins of the father.” Dane County is working to clean it up.
Specifically, the “Suck the Muck” campaign has been employed to remove legacy phosphorus-loaded sediment that’s built up over the last 100 years in miles and miles of streams in the watershed. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi emphasized that current farmers are not responsible for the phosphorus build-up in those waters – responsible for algae blooms – and touted the success of “Suck the Muck” sediment removal projects at Dorn Creek near Waunakee, where 11,000 tons of sediment were removed, and Token Creek, where 20,000 tons of muck in a 1-mile stretch were taken out. He also talked about how “Suck the Muck” will next go to work on Six Mile Creek between the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
In addition, Parisi spoke about how conservation efforts have ramped up in recent years. He said that between 2008 and 2017, 441 conservation practices were implemented. In 2018 alone, the number was 189.
Kyle Minks, watershed manager for Dane County, also discussed water quality issues, starting with Yahara River water flow. A gauge near Windsor Road is used to measure it before it gets to Lake Mendota. Minks said it has varied over the years, from events in the 1990s that led to high numbers, then dipping down in the 2000s, before rising again in recent years due to heavy rainfall.
That rain has led to extreme variability in phosphorus loading, with Minks identifying huge jumps ranging from 10,000 pounds in one year to 40,000 pounds. Minks said officials are working to try to reduce that variability, while trying to determine what effect that would have on water quality.
Minks added, “Without these conservation efforts, we’d be a lot worse off.”
Martye Griffin, director of ecosystem services for the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, represented Yahara WINS and spoke of the partnership between the two organizations. MMSD covers 23 communities, according to Griffin, extending from DeForest to Stoughton. Yahara WINS was established to help the watershed conform to phosphorus reduction standards.
“It allows us to pool resources to see where there are better ways to reduce phosphorus to meet the regulatory mandate,” said Griffin.
That pooling of resources allows for use of “cheaper practices to get the same result,” said Griffin.
In the third year of a 20-year program, Yahara WINS looks at urban and agricultural practices. Griffin pointed out efforts by Yahara Pride Farms have resulted in a reduction of 22,097 pounds of phosphorus, while those by Dane County yielded a decrease of more than 21,000 pounds. In total, 47,223 pounds of phosphorus were removed in 2018, compared to 40,000 in Yahara WINS’ first year of operation. Griffin said preliminary reports show that 2019 should be even better.
However, the mandate is for a reduction of 100,000 pounds annually.
“We’re not at the goal yet,” said Griffin. However, he added that the way the program is set up, Yahara WINS has 20 years to get to that level.
“It will ramp up over time,” said Griffin, who explained that wetter years can overwhelm such efforts. Big pulses of water have come in recent years, but he noted that they came outside the growing season. The goal is to be able to withstand those big pulses.
A panel was also held later in the day to go over best practices related to conservation. Scott Maier, of Waunakee's Maier Farms, talked about the benefits and drawbacks of different applications of cover crops, including broadcasting. Chuck Ripp, of Ripp's Dairy Valley in Dane, discussed manure applications, and Endres talked about composting.
