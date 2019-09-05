Waunakee Community Bank has announced that Chris Zellner has joined the bank as Vice President, Relationship Development Officer. Zellner’s primary focus at the bank will be to guide growth at the organization through new client and community relationships.
Zellner graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with degrees in school health education and public administration. For the past 25 years, he was self-employed, representing several insurance companies in various levels of management.
“I enjoyed learning about many different types of businesses and working to find solutions for each. I’ve developed some great friendships and very strong business relationships.” Zellner stated. Prior to that Zellner worked as a school teacher.
“Chris is passionate about people and is involved in the community. He will play a key role in supporting our business clients and the continued growth of the bank,” Steven Erickson, Market President of Waunakee Community Bank, stated.
Zellner currently serves the community in a variety of ways, including as an elected official. He is the president of the Waunakee Village Board.
Zellner has been married to his wife Amie for the past 29 years and they have two children, Abigail, 25, and Austin, 20. Zellner enjoys traveling, sporting events, playing golf, politics, and spending time at his lake house with family and friends.
