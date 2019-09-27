What generates over $2.25 billion for the economy, offers community places for folks to congregate and encourages tourism in Wisconsin?
If you guessed craft breweries, you’d be right.
Gov. Tony Evers declared Sept. 26 Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day, and to recognize the impact these businesses have on the state, Evers, along with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and officials from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and MadREP visited a number of Wisconsin breweries to toast them and spread the word about their contributions to Wisconsin.
Barnes visited Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee, the first stop on the tour to toast that company’s success and celebrate beer brewing in Wisconsin.
“What it means about the culture in our state cannot be understated,” Barnes said.
Breweries also create event space and meeting places for community members.
Paul Jadin of MadREP, the Madison Region Economic Partnership, noted that entrepreneurs, such as Octopi founder Isaac Showaki, have helped to drive the state’s economy.
“They see themselves in playing a role in tourism and the experience that is so critical to economic development today,” Jaden said.
The craft brew industry has created jobs throughout the state. Showaki noted that when Octopi opened four years ago, just six full-time employees were on staff. Today, 65 work there, and he expects that number to rise to 70 by the end of the year.
“That’s probably our biggest achievement,” he added.
Showaki thanked state and Waunakee officials for their support, along with his staff.
“I couldn’t have done anything without our team,” he said.
As Barnes pointed out, Octopi produced 11,500 barrels of beer in its first year; in 2017, the brewery produced 18,000 and then 31,000 in 2018.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded a $300,000 grant to Octopi, which had run out of space, to expand. Octopi has built a 32,000-square-foot addition that includes a new canning line, new brewing equipment and new processing equipment.
According the Brewers Association, a national trade association for craft-beer-related businesses, Wisconsin had 160 breweries in 2017, up from 73 in 2011. Each of those adds to the local economy also by fueling ancillary businesses.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt popped open a can of beer and remarked on the sound.
“The first time I heard about Octopi wanting to come to Waunakee, I was sitting around a campfire with a beer,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt noted that local breweries allow residents to connect with their communities.
“They’re starting to connect with your place,” he said. “It’s all about people falling in love with the communities they live in,” Schmidt added.
State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, who with Barnes, sipped one of Octopi’s beers, noted that the brewery does much for the community.
She was followed by State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, who said he hadn’t prepared to speak.
“Beer, it’s good,” Erpenbach said.
Erpenbach added that Octopi’s growth has been unbelievable.
“The idea of a community brewery and a small brewery means a lot to a local community,” Erpenbach said.
Gov. Evers was scheduled to go to Oktoberfest in LaCrosse that day, joined by WEDC deputy secretary Tricia Braun.
“Ever since German immigrants brought a heritage of beer making to the state, brewing has remained an important industry in Wisconsin,” Evers said in an announcement of Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day. “Therefore, it is only fitting that we visit craft breweries in the state and thank them for their contributions to the industry and Wisconsin’s economy.”
Wisconsin residents were encouraged to post a toast on social media at their local craft brewery with the hashtag #WICraftBrew during the afternoon of Sept. 26.
