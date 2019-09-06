When a dairy cow in a herd is found to have tuberculosis, the effects can be felt throughout the entire community, from the veterinarians who treat it to the entire dairy industry as the whole market is affected.
Keith Poulsen, diagnostic case and outreach coordinator at the UW Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, spoke about keeping dairy herds free of TB at the Sept. 5 Waunakee Rotary meeting.
A year ago, a cow from the Maier Farm just north of Waunakee in the Town of Vienna was found to have TB when it was slaughtered. For many years prior to that, Wisconsin had been free of bovine TB, and the diagnosis led to a control program on the four-generation farm with its herd of 1,100 cows.
The Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is a state agency with 130 employed. Another lab near Rice Lake handles a smaller percentage of caseloads, all poultry, Poulsen said, noting that one in five people in northwest Wisconsin work in poultry.
Statewide, the caseload is 90 percent bovine, working with cattle and bovine genetics for export.
“The best genetics in the world are in Wisconsin,” Poulsen said.
Poulsen noted that the Maier farm is very well managed with a number of employees. One of the immigrant farm workers had human tuberculosis, which can be contagious to cows. In Wisconsin, 60 to 90 percent of workers on farms are migrants, depending on the part of the state, he said.
The herd is now in a disease control program, so the animals are tested and watched.
Affected cows could have been a disaster for the family farm. While indemnity programs exist, the federal program offers only two-thirds of the fair market value for the herd, which is worth far more. The farmers had invested in the best genetics, which enables cows to produce more milk.
Because many farm workers are migrant, they may be reluctant to seek medical treatment when such occasions arise. But Poulsen noted that HIPPA laws protect patients’ privacy.
“This is not an immigrant issue because of HIPPA,” Poulsen said.
The worker on the Maier farm was treated, is now disease free, and working on a farm.
Preventing the spread of bovine TB and other diseases has become more complicated as the size of herds grow along with their mobility. Calves born in late summer are often sent to states like Kansas and Texas with warmer climates to overwinter.
“This isn’t just about people moving around the world but calves, too,” Poulsen said.
Badger Partners in Health Safety is working to ensure the health of dairy herds and workers. It comprises a group of health professionals with a goal to provide basic health and wellness services to underserved populations of people working in the Wisconsin dairy industry. Right now, they are starting with dairy farm workers. The original group has people from the Schools of Veterinary Medicine and Nursing at UW-Madison along with Madison and Dane County Public Health. They are working to increase the network with industry stakeholders and programs at other institutions. It has tested five herds along with their workers.
Poulsen pointed out that the dairy industry contributes $44 billion to the economy, and every issue that discourages dairy consumption affects it.
As for the Maier farm, the herd is still under quarantine and will continue to be for the next five to six years. In order for any of the animals to leave, they will have to have a special certificate.
Poulsen pointed out that because all milk is pasteurized, bovine TB is not transmittable through consuming it.
Poulsen said one of his goals for Rotary talk was to highlight how issues for small family businesses can have important implications for the entire community.
“For the Maiers, they have a very well-run dairy farm and have been established in our community for decades. When a problem like tuberculosis comes along, the State of Wisconsin and USDA response is appropriate for animal health, but there are enormous gaps in the negative effects for the family and their communities. State government and the Wisconsin Dairy Industry need to support their dairy farms by utilizing programs in place. Right now we largely ignore developing and emerging problems until, as many say, ‘the barn is on fire,’” Poulsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.