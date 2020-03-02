The 2020 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce dinner and auction looked a bit more like the 1920s as members dressed for the Roaring ’20s-themed event.
At the dinner, the Chamber announced its award winners.
There was a tie for the Orchid Award, which recognizes a Chamber member business who has completed a substantial facade development and/or redevelopment building project within the last year contributing to the promotion of commerce, economic development, and the overall beautification of the Waunakee/Westport area. The Lamphouse Apartments and Boston’s Pizza both received the award. Also nominated was Octopi Brewing, which completed a $10 million expansion to its facility within the past year.
Receiving the Business of the Year Award was the Waunakee Tribune, which operated out of its South Street location for nearly a century before moving to its present Moravian Valley Road location.
Sara Rabideaux of Hellenbrand Rabideaux Chiropractic received the Chamber’s Young Professional Award. Rabideaux has been an active Chamber member for several years.
The Chamber’s Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Community Services Department.
Finally, the Chamber Champion Award, presented to an individual who goes above and beyond in their services to the Chamber, went to Mike Steinl. Steinl has served as the Chamber’s treasurer.
