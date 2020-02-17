A Waunakee attorney who has practiced family law for more than 30 years is hanging up her shingle, so to speak, to move onto the next chapter of her life.
Donna Kuehn has sold the South Street building she has practiced from since the late 1980s and is wrapping up the cases she has left with her clients.
“I’m ready for the next act,” Kuehn said. “My whole life has been coming home and saying, ‘How was your day?’ I can’t talk about my day because it’s confidential.”
Kuehn began practicing law in Chicago and had wanted to do litigation. She had been hired at a firm specializing in personal injury, but afterwards, she found out the firm wanted to develop a family law practice.
“I never took any family-law classes in law school,” she said, as it was never something she wanted to do.
Still, she was happy to have a job and the work did involve litigation.
She and her late husband, Pat Hebl, lived in Chicago for a few years then moved to the Waunakee area and joined his brothers’ partnership in 1985 before starting their own firm in 1987.
Most of Kuehn’s work would be advocating for clients going through divorces.
She called it very rewarding but emotionally tough.
“You see people start out at the worst part of their life,” she said. Much of the work involved contested placement for the children and litigation through that.
Her clients would progress through the five stages of grief along the way.
“And then you do have acceptance, and they’re hugging you at the courthouse,” Kuehn said.
But she always took the work home and it was never easy.
“There wasn’t one trial that I had that I ever took for granted,” she added.
Fifteen years ago she began incorporating more estate planning and probate law into the practice as she found fewer clients from Waunakee coming for representation in their divorces. Kuehn said in such a small town, clients were wary of their spouses seeing their cars parked in front of her office.
But she also found estate planning rewarding, and the community saw a need for it.
“People are afraid to talk to an attorney; they don’t know what questions to ask. They know that they need to do, for example, a will,” she said. Often, clients left feeling relieved.
Kuehn’s late husband, Pat Hebl, passed away suddenly in March of 1988, just about a year after they had opened the Waunakee practice and Kuehn took it over.
“It was challenging; it was horrible. My friends really supported me. Everybody told me I could do it,” she said. “When you lose your marital partner and your business partner at the same time, that was really a tremendous challenge.”
Also, Pat Hebl had been on the ballot for a term as the municipal court judge, and after he died, Kuehn was the write-in candidate and elected, but she said she preferred being an advocate rather than a judge.
Kuehn said family law has changed tremendously over the years. In the beginning, Kuehn spent most days in court.
“Every divorce with children had something that was contested,” she said, noting for example holiday placement, hours each parent would have, pick-up and drop-off times.
Now a temporary-order hearing is held right after the divorce is filed. Counselors with degrees in social work and psychology meet with the parents first to try to resolve placement issues without a contested hearing, Kuehn said.
“That’s been a humongous change in divorce practice. All that stuff is taken care of and dealt with very early on even before you get to the property division and divorce,” she added.
More phone conferences also have also resulted in fewer in-person conferences.
In the past few years, Kuehn has had far fewer trials as more clients are referred to mediation where issues are resolved.
“What used to be, almost every divorce you’d go down to the wire and be fighting till the end, now you do mediation. And most cases do settle in mediation,” she said.
Kuehn said nothing is to be gained with a divorce trial.
“People come out hating each other, and meantime, you’ve got children who you have to raise together and co-parent together,” Kuehn said.
Kuehn and her husband, Gary Kuehn, have talked about retiring for a couple years, and she has been winding down her practice.
Over the years, Kuehn said she has enjoyed her community involvement, initially as one of the first female members of the Waunakee Rotary Club and also with the Chamber of Commerce. She was on a committee that renovated the Depot area for the Chamber of Commerce office and met many friends through the process.
Kuehn has notified her probate and Medicaid clients about her retirement and is referring them to Grams & Christofferson, a firm that does estate planning and business law and has opened an office on West Main Street near MNM’s Coffeehouse.
Eric Christofferson lives in Waunakee and volunteers at the senior center.
“It’s a nice thing to happen, you know, to have someone in his mid 30s start because that’s when I started,” Kuehn said.
