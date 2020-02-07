A desolate, defunct canning factory site is now a bustling community center known as the Village Center, adjacent to senior housing.
Where a contaminated former foundry site once stood is now a public library drawing residents for educational and cultural programs and activities.
These were just two examples of redevelopment in Waunakee its village president, Chris Zellner, described during a slide show at the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast Feb. 5.
Zellner’s talk focused on development in Waunakee, its past, present and future, showing many before-and-after examples of the downtown, where a vacant lumber yard now provides attractive retail space for Lone Girl Brewing, the Red Barn Company Store, Ecco Salon and Orange Shoe fitness with offices on the second floor. Madison and Main Apartments now stands where an auto body shop operated.
“There’s a very different look to the downtown,” Zellner said. “We’ve been going through this transformation for quite some time.”
The new development has led to growth, and with it, additional traffic, Zellner noted. To take care of pedestrians and bicyclists, more off-road trails and paths have been added.
Zellner has been on the board for 12 years now and has been president for the last five. He said public input helps shapes the board’s policies and work.
In addition to the quarterly listening sessions Zellner conducts, he would like to start listening sessions with the business community, he said.
“There’s going to be some significant things that are happening that the board is going to undertake in the next couple of years that’s important to all of you. And I need to make sure that I have your input,” Zellner said.
Zellner noted that the Waunakee business park is growing and is almost full. The village may have to consider another business park.
“We need to have places so as you expand, and we’ve seen some expansions… we need to have an opportunity for those people to stay,” Zellner said.
The next developments will include a new HyVee grocery store within the Woodland Crest site at Woodland Drive on the east side of Hwy. Q, and that retail center will cause a dramatic change.
“We’ve been planning for quite some time, whether it be for road improvements, infrastructure improvements, to make sure that our community can handle that. You’ll see other developments that are going to pop up around that almost immediately,” Zellner added.
Kilkenny Commons has also been filling in rapidly, he said.
The hot topic recently has been the Veridian subdivision, Heritage Hills, Zellner said. He noted that when the village put in the first business park, it included high standards which some businesses didn’t like and so chose other communities.
The village wants to keep the standards high, Zellner said, adding some have questioned Veridian’s.
“They’ve come in and done a nice job of showing us a plan that can be very appropriate in Waunakee. Affordable housing has been of interest to people,” Zellner said.
Still, Zellner said the business park has been held to high standards, and so “it’s important that we hold them to high standards to make sure our community stays that way.”
The Heritage Hills subdivision will probably start this year, but negotiations are now underway, he added.
The site is envisioned as an intense, large-growth area, so infrastructure will be important, and Division Street will be an important connection.
“Division Street runs through a huge swath of our properties. And right now, the majority of them, if they’re going to come out, come down Madison Street past Prairie Elementary and Kwik Trip. So if we add all these more houses back there, we don’t want that to bottleneck even more,” Zellner said.
Village leaders plan to improve traffic flow and ensure walking paths are available. Zellner said Veridian has designed the subdivision to include these, along with parks and open spaces.
Kilkenny West will be the next subdivision to begin within the next year, along with Arboretum Village at Hogan Road, he said.
The village board is also in the initial stages of exploring the potential for a community pool. Discussion with the community will continue to see if the village should proceed with that project.
Finally, as the village has grown in the last 15 years, more effort is being put toward keeping up with its infrastructure. The road maintenance budget has increased from $600,000 per year to $2 million. It is also investing in the community’s parks and planting new trees, Zellner said, adding that Emerald Ash Borer caused many trees to be taken town.
Zellner said relationships with the school district and Town of Westport are vital to Waunakee’s success.
“Those leaders of the school district have created an amazing environment,” Zellner said. “We’ve been able to grow very quickly our business community as you’ve seen with the Chamber and our growth. You’re going to continue to see that. It’s very difficult to turn off the pipe of people wanting to come here,” Zellner said.
Zellner said he is proud that the village has been able to grow while keeping the tax rate level.
