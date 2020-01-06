Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. (HK) has announced the promotion of tax manager, Scott A. Brawdy, CPA, to partner effective Jan. 2, 2020. He will work from the firm's Waunakee office.
Brawdy leads the firm’s state and local tax (SALT) department, assisting businesses with complex sales and use tax issues, nexus tax laws, compliance with the South Dakota vs. Wayfair Supreme Court case, sales tax audits, and more. With 20 years of experience, Brawdy applies his vast knowledge to help clients uncover opportunities in these areas.
