Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been named a local winner in the 2019 Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award competition in several categories. Twenty eight projects were entered totaling over $9.4 Million dollars in value. The awards are part of an annual competition held by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).
The Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening is widely considered to be the premier event of the year in the remodeling industry. The event was attended by more than 210 of the industry’s elite. Contractors from the Madison area vie for CotY Awards on an annual basis. All projects submitted for judging were an improvement or an addition to an existing structure. Competing projects were completed between Dec. 1, 2017, and Oct. 10, 2019. An impartial panel of judges who are experts within the industry and associated fields selected winners based on each entrant’s “before and after” photography and project description, problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and entry presentation.
Michael F. Simon Builders was awarded first place in both the Residential Exterior $50,000 to $100,000 and the Residential Interior Element Under $30,000 categories and an Honorable Mention award in the Entire House over $1,000,000 category.
Trophies were awarded at the 2019 Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening in Madison on Nov. 7, 2019.
To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing. NARI members represent an elite group from the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the U.S. identifying themselves as remodelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.