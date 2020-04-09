The Village of Waunakee approved a proposal to settle two lawsuits filed by Main Street Waunakee LLC, the company formed when Terrance Wall sought to develop the 200 block of W. Main and Second streets in 2018.
In a virtual meeting on Zoom and Facebook Live April 8, village board members met with their attorney in open session then in closed session for more than an hour to approve the terms.
Prior to the closed session, Attorney Amy Doyle, representing the village, explained litigation has been ongoing between Main Street Waunakee, the Village of Waunakee, Waunakee Village Board, Plan Commission, Erin Moran and Chris Zellner arising from a rezone request and denial of the request by the village board in 2018.
The first lawsuit was a certiorari action pending in Dane County Circuit Court. According to reports published in the Waunakee Tribune, it sought to nullify the board’s denial of the rezone request and allow the proposal to be resubmitted with Moran’s and Zellner’s recusal. In April 2019, the Tribune reported that the suit filed in March of that year sought “judgment in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants of compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial.”
The second suit in federal court involves allegations of constitutional violations, Doyle said.
The Tribune reported in 2019 that the suit alleges bias on the of the part of the village president, Chris Zellner. It stated that Zellner’s brother also had a development proposal in the village, constituting bias and conflict of interest on Zellner’s part. Although Wall said he requested Zellner recuse himself from consideration of multi-family developments in the village, Zellner did not. In addition, the suit alleges Moran had a conflict of interest because her parents live directly across the street from Main Street Waunakee LLC’s proposed site.
Doyle said the parties had been in engaged in mediation and continued negotiations for a possible settlement of both suits.
The board then convened in closed session to consider the settlement proposal.
After reconvening in open session, Doyle described some of settlement agreement’s terms. It covers both the certiorari action and the action in federal court.
If agreed to by the parties, the terms include payment of $390,000 by the village’s insurance company to be made in 20 days of the execution.
The agreement is a mutual release of all claims, Doyle said. It would release all claims that were brought or could have been brought by both parties, including the village and plan commission members, any village officials, consultants, employees and the village’s insurer.
“It encompasses all employees and others associated with the village,” Doyle said.
The final provision is there would be no admission of liability, that the village does not admit to any liability with respect to the claim being made and specifically denies any liability.
It specifically includes that “Chris Zellner Erin Moran vehemently deny any of the allegations made against them. Including those asserted in the certiorari and the federal lawsuit, regarding any claims of bias or conflict interest, any claims of prejudgment of the matter or that either of them acted improperly or they were improperly influenced by any board member,” Doyle said.
Board members said when they entered the meeting, they had intended to vote against the settlement.
“I intended to vote no. I was in favor of fighting this tooth and nail,” said Village Trustee Phil Willems. “I don’t think we did anything wrong.”
But, Willems said, after listening to attorneys and insurers, and taking cost into consideration, he would like to see Waunakee move forward and continue to grow.
Trustee Kristin Runge asked why the board wasn’t tabling the proposal. Also she asked why not put the proposal out and then put into the record? These questions had been emailed by citizens, Runge said.
Doyle said with respect to the settlement agreement, no final agreement could be presented until it was produced beforehand and signed. What was presented were negotiated terms and settlement proposals. Up until the village approves it and it is signed, the terms were not subject to the public record, Doyle said.
As for the scheduling of the meeting, no terms were ready for the April 6 meeting. The thought was not to wait another two more weeks until the next village board meeting, Doyle added.
Trustee Ranum said he agreed with Willems, that he intended to fight the claim. But at the advice of the village’s insurer and legal staff, he believed the village had to agree to the settlement.
“I don’t believe there’s any reason to look at guilt here or misdeed,” Ranum said.
Village staff and their professionals have spent a great time of time on the suit, said Trustee Gary Herzberg, and it takes away valuable time that could be spent on other matters. He noted that the legal team and attorneys recommended the board agree to the settlement.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said with the additional costs going forward, which could be far more significant than the $390,000 settlement cost, settling makes sense “purely from a financial standpoint.”
Trustee Erin Moran called the settlement the “responsible choice. It’s in our best interest to vote in favor of this tonight.”
“From the beginning, I’ve wanted to the do what’s right for the village and as well as the board members,” said Village President Chris Zellner,
He noted that many in the community may have questions after the meeting, and answers to those will come after the judges dismiss suit. At that point, he foresees “a healing process that’s going to come from this,” Zellner said.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the settlement proposal.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that some additional steps will be needed.
Doyle explained that the next step is to finalize the settlement agreement. First, payment will be done by the village’s insurance company within 20 days pursuant to the settlement agreement.
The parties will then enter into a stipulation for dismissal, with the settlement agreement finalized and payment made. The parties will agree to dismiss both lawsuits and then submit the stipulation to the courts for approval, so the courts can sign the order.
“I can’t guarantee how quickly that will happen,” Doyle said.
