Waunakee Police are seeking information related to a burglary at Hometown Pharmacy late Tuesday night.
According to a release from the police department, Waunakee Police responded to a report of a burglary at the pharmacy located at 233 S. Century Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
Their investigation revealed a suspect forced entry into the business and took money and prescription drugs. It is believed the incident took place between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 22. Waunakee Police are encouraging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or has video surveillance in that area to contact them.
The department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved. Tips can be called into the main office at (608) 849-4523. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.