At the Waunakee Village Board’s first virtual Zoom meeting Monday, village department heads updated trustees about changes in their operations during the COVID-19 emergency. Public works, police, EMS, library, senior center and administration workers are all doing their day-to-day jobs differently.
Public Works
The public works department is working split shifts to minimize the risk of exposure, with half of the crew on call while the other half works at the shop, said Public Works Director Kevin Even. Still, brush and leaf pick-up will carry on as planned, but spring clean-up is delayed, he said. Lawn mowing on public lands will begin next week.
Still, construction in the village is soldiering on, Even said, with 22 new homes currently under construction. Kwik Trip also submitted its building permit. Building inspectors are doing their work remotely, with videos taken of the work.
Construction projects such as HyVee and Westview Meadows are starting up.
EMS
EMS Director Scott Russell is also the village’s emergency-management coordinator. Russell said he has been in close contact with the county’s emergency-management operations for information on closing buildings and schools. As of Monday, Dane County had 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the state had 2,407. Russell said he has been asked about the number of cases in Waunakee, but he does not have that information.
“No matter where you live, our recommendation is to stay at home as much as possible,” Russell said, adding that where community spread is present, you should assume everyone you come into contact with is positive for COVID-19.
Now the CDC is starting to recommend the public wear cloth face coverings when outside the home, Russell said, adding people should launder these once home. EMTs are taking precautions, wearing face shields, masks and goggles. The EMS is working with a skeleton staff, staffing each ambulance with just two EMTs, but both ambulances are staffed.
Many in the community have come forward with personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“It’s heartwarming to see emotional support with PPE,” Russell said, adding that community members have donated more masks and Partita 3-D printing has provided a supply of face shields.
“This is fantastic stuff,” said Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger. “These are extraordinary times for sure. It’s fantastic to see everybody come together like that.”
Village President Chris Zellner added that EMTs are not only treating district residents with the virus, but with other medical emergencies as well.
Police
Sgt. Adam Kreitzman talked about the precautions Waunakee Police are taking, assisting on fewer EMS calls. Police are not stopping people to enforce the Safer at Home order, Kreitzman said.
“We have taken a number of complaints about people in parks,” he said, adding that police have taken an educational approach, informing those who congregate that they should practice social distancing.
Public Library
The new Waunakee Public Library is closed at least through April 24, said its director, Erick Plumb. Staff are working remotely, and online Storytime is held Tuesdays and Thursdays with about 300-400 unique viewers, Plumb said.
Plumb said he anticipates the library being closed into the future, depending on the mandates, and he doesn’t anticipate the big summer reading program.
“I don’t foresee allowing 150 kids in a room in three months,” Plumb said.
Trustee Kristin Runge asked if internet access is available in the parking lot.
Plumb said it is accessible, but the best access is at the outdoor patio at the back of the building.
Senior services
At the Waunakee Area Senior Center, Meals on Wheels is deemed an essential service, and a fifth route has been added, said its director, Cindy Mosiman. The center may add a second meal at 3 p.m., as well.
The drivers regularly have their temperatures taken and are leaving the meals on doorsteps.
Also delivered at the center were 2100 shelf-stable meals, Mosiman said, to provide meals in boxes for 110 seniors five days per week.
Only two staffers have worked at the Senior Center since March 15, with others working from home making sure clients have medication. Staff are making more than 100 calls per week to the older adults, whom Mosiman described as “feeling very isolated and alone.”
The Driver Escort program is also continuing, but many clinics are canceling appointments, resulting in fewer rides. Still, they are available if needed, Mosiman said.
Both at the Senior Center and Village Center, staff have spent a great deal of time canceling events and programs.
Asked about grocery deliveries, Mosiman said Transit Solutions, the bus service for the center, has set up a program to allow residents to call their grocery orders in so the drivers can pick up orders at Woodman’s and deliver them.
“I’m hearing really good things about it. It’s just starting,” Mosiman said.
However, AARP has had to cancel its tax assistance days, and some are wondering how they will get their taxes done.
Village Hall
At Village Hall, several departments such as finance are having staff work from home where they all have access to voicemail and email to return calls. Finance director Renee Meinholz said some are coming into the office to complete tasks such as printing checks to pay bills.
So far, Waunakee has not seen a great financial impact, Meinholz said. She does expect more costs incurred from cleaning supplies, IT assistance and attorney fees, she said. Perhaps the biggest loss of revenue will come from canceled programs at the senior center and village center.
Village Center
At the Waunakee Village Center, now closed to the public, staff are working on how to offer virtual classes, said its director, Sue McDade. With many working remotely, the building maintenance crew has been able to complete cleaning and maintenance.
All tennis, basketball and other courts are closed, along with playgrounds, McDade said. But the parks and recreation committee is continuing to meet, and recently approved a park plan for the first phase of Heritage Hills, the new subdivision on East Main Street between Division Street and Schumacher Road. That park should be built later this year, McDade said. Earlier in the meeting, the board approved borrowing for the new North Ridge Park Shelter to be built in 2021
Waunakee Utilities Director Tim Herlitzka noted that the village is seeing a decreased demand for electrical service, mainly because fewer businesses are open.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a policy to continue paying employees as they work from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.