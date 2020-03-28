As in communities across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has elicited emergency responses in Waunakee, closing schools, the library and village center and limiting contact in other buildings.
The Waunakee Rotary Club hosted a virtual meeting on March 26, where department heads and the school district administrator described the responses.
At Waunakee EMS, Director Scott Russell spoke of the county-wide initiative. He is in daily contact with the county’s emergency services operation center, getting updates each on the number of cases and other information.
“Be careful putting too much faith in the numbers,” Russell said, referring to the COVID-19 cases. Comprehensive testing is not available now, and everyone we come into contact with could possibly be infected, he said,
Russell said some tests are available, adding, “This is still a work a work in progress.”
Private companies are starting to produce more tests, but health care workers who have possibly been exposed will be tested first.
“We’re going through them faster than we’re getting them,” Russell said about the tests.
Social distancing is working to prevent the spread, Russell said. Also, half of the individuals who have tested positive has been between ages of 20 and 40, so the virus is affecting younger as well as older people.
But the biggest health concern is for those above age 60, Russell said. They have about a 20 percent mortality rate with this coronavirus.
County officials have taken some steps, revamping the Alliant Energy Center into a food packaging and distribution center also for personal protection equipment (PPE), Russell said. Municipalities have declared a state of emergency, making them eligible for federal funds.
Locally, law enforcement practices have changed. Police will enforce the governor’s Safer at Home order. Individuals in violation will receive a warning the first time and then a sterner warning if they reoffend before police issue a citation.
“The goal is that there will be a lot of shaming (for violators) on social media,” Russell said.
Waunakee Police and firefighters are not assistin on as many EMS calls.
Russell said he is concerned about how prolonged quarantine will affect people’s mental health. Keeping people engaged , involved and happy is important.
EMS have strict PPE policies, now. A local 3D printing company is producing face shields for EMTs, Russell said.
Countywide, EMS departments have plans in place to help each other. Russell said many are nervous as they are on the front lines. In New Orleans, a large number of EMTs are ill, he said.
Village operations
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner joined the meeting from his home, where he, his wife and sister are quarantined. Zellner said he was out of town last week but stressed that he does not have the virus.
Zellner reiterated Russell’s comment about staying mentally healthy, encouraging citizens to get out and walk.
“The parks are closed but not technically. You can be walking,” he said, adding that social distancing should be maintained.
Basketball and tennis courts are closed, as are playgrounds.
His wife, Amie, is one of many Waunakee teachers preparing to lead classes online and teach remotely.
“Staff and government are working well and hard together to take a proactive approach,” he said, then commended Waunakee Police, Fire and EMS, along with the election staffers who are working to get ballots out and counted.
The schools
Waunakee school district administrators immediately set about addressing families’ basic needs when the pandemic began reaching Wisconsin. On Monday, the district launched meal pickup and deliveries for kids in the Free and Reduced Lunch program and others in need, Randy Guttenberg, school district administrator, said.
Information is on the school district’s website to receive meals and to donate to the program.
Guttenberg said he sees the district as being an extension of a social service agency in how it reaches family.
Now remote learning programs are being distributed to families without the internet, and online learning was set to begin March 30.
Guttenberg said he does not know how long schools will be closed. The current order is through April 24, but he believes it could extend beyond that.
Asked what Rotary could do to help, Guttenberg said the club could donate to the meals program. The district is not part of the federal Free and Reduced Lunch program, so it is incurring the cost for the meals during this time.
Village staff
Since the Safer at Home order, all village facilities have closed, except for the police department’s lobby and absentee voting at village hall, village administrator Todd Schmidt said. The staff team is working remotely, answer phones and addressing questions by email. Village meetings will be held to an extent. On April 6, a meeting will be held using a Microsoft platform, and village staff are also looking into Facebook live, Schmidt said.
The village’s website also has a new COVID-19 section with links to information for residents. Schmidt noted that scam artists are taking advantage of this opportunity, with phony AARP tax assistance and census scams, and the new webpage has information about these.
While the library is closed, Director Erick Plumb is considering an option to get materials to the public, Schmidt said.
The public works department has been divided into two crews that work alternate weeks. This allows one crew to avoid exposure, and if one goes down, the other can work.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s site has information on their programs and how to help.
And the Waunakee Senior Center is continuing its Meals on Wheels program.
Schmidt encouraged Rotarians to care for Waunakee area businesses during this time.
“This is going to be a hard stretch for them,” he said. “Just how they’ve provided their services to us and put their whole being into their work, let’s show them some love back.”
Community members can purchase gift cards to support closed businesses.
But Schmidt also saw a brighter side. Families are drawing inspiring messages on sidewalks to cheer up walkers, and churches have adopted restaurants to purchase carryout meals from.
“The people of our village have really shown their true colors,” Schmidt said.
