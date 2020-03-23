News outlets across Wisconsin are reporting Gov. Tony Evers’ intention to issue a “Safer-at-Home” order on Tuesday, similar to shelter-in-place orders already in effect in several other states.
The order would require non-essential businesses to close, a measure to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. It would require more people to work remotely.
The governor has noted that newspapers and the news media industry are essential businesses, and the Waunakee Tribune remains open and publishing in print and online.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported 416 people in Wisconsin had been confirmed to have the illness as of Monday.
