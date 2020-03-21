Waunakee school board member Mike Brandt shared a letter from school district administrator Randy Guttenberg with the Facebook group, Waunakee Can We Talk, Friday indicating a school bus driver has "reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)."
In the letter, Guttenberg says Lamers Bus Lines notified him of the positive test result at 3:35 p.m., and that the driver had no symptoms while driving the bus March 11 and 12, prior to spring break. The driver did not become ill until this week.
The letter indicates the driver's route is in the Town of Westport. Families have been notified.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a sore throat, cough, shortness of breath and fever should contact their health care provider.
