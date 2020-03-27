While the world is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, thousands have the illness and are quarantined as they try to get over the sickness.
One retired emergency physician, John Rowe of Waunakee, explained that in some cases, mainly with elderly people, the novel coronavirus causes inflammation of the lungs similar to pneumonia, creating a greater health risk than other similar viruses.
Coronavirus has been around forever, Rowe said, calling this strain an “interesting variation.”
“It’s one of several viruses that causes the common cold. This one just happens to be unusual. That’s why it’s novel,” Rowe added.
When edema or swelling occurs in the lungs, the body has difficulty taking in oxygen.
Asked what over-the-counter medicines Rowe recommends for those with COVID-19, he said cough medicines such as Mucinex may help thin the secretions in the lungs so those infected can cough them up more easily.
“In terms of treating with over-the-counter stuff, I don’t think anything is good or bad,” Rowe said.
Taking Tylenol or ibuprofen may help treat the discomfort, but they “won’t help the things that really matter with this,” Rowe added.
Taking care of oneself, making sure to get enough sleep, will help if you are ill.
“Vitamin C and zinc might help a little to reduce the chances of getting the respiratory infection,” Rowe added.
He compared the novel coronavirus to the 1918 influenza that took many lives. Both are very contagious, he said.
“We have medicine to treat influenza, but we don’t have anything antiviral-wise to help coronavirus,” Rowe said.
Rowe remembered one case of a patient many years ago with Hantavirus in the emergency room where he worked. That virus is not normally found in humans.
“They had a form of pneumonia. Their lungs were whited out with inflammation and swelling, and that person died, too,” Rowe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.